Covid-19: 21 succumb as Kenya’s cases hit 59,595

The Ministry of Health confirmed 1008 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday bringing the total number of infections in the country to 59,595.

Of the new cases derived from 6,038 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 972 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. The youngest is a two-month old infant while the oldest is 95 years.

In terms of gender, 616 are male while 392 are female.

The Health Ministry has so far conducted a total of 723,210 Covid-19 tests.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 802 patients have recovered from the disease, 679 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 123 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 39,193.

1,262 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,189 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

62 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 26 on ventilatory support and 31 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 87 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 74 are in the general wards, while 13 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The number of fatalities continued to rise with 21 patients succumbing to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,072.

Nairobi had the highest number of fresh cases with 417, Mombasa 87, Kiambu 51, Kajiado 48, Nakuru 35, Kisumu 32, Kakamega 32, Trans Nzoia 26, Kilifi 24, Nyandarua 23, Kericho 23, Uasin Gishu 23, Nyamira 21 and Machakos 20.

Migori county recorded 16 cases in the latest tally, Nyeri 15, Murang’a 14, Turkana 13… Siaya 10, Mandera 9, Busia 8, Meru 7, Kisii 7, West Pokot 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Makueni 6, Homabay 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Embu 4, Nandi 3, Kirinyaga 2, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2 while Samburu, Baringo,Wajir, Kwale and Taita Taveta registered one case each