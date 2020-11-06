Covid-19: 21 succumb as Kenya’s cases hit 60,704

The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,109 new Covid-19 cases on Friday bringing the total number of infections in the country to 60,704.

Of the new cases derived from 7153 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1073 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 91 years.

In terms of gender, 699 are male while 410 are female.

The Health Ministry has so far conducted a total of 730,363 Covid-19 tests.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 938 patients have recovered from the disease, 856 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 82 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 40,131.

1300 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5439 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

60 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 27 on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 89 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 75 are in the general wards, while 14 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The number of fatalities continued to rise with 21 patients succumbing to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,093.