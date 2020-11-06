Covid-19: 21 succumb as Kenya’s cases hit 60,704

11

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

The Ministry of Health  confirmed 1,109 new Covid-19 cases on Friday bringing the total number of infections in the country to 60,704.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Of the new cases derived from 7153 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1073 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 91 years.

Also Read  Covid-19: 21 succumb as Kenya’s cases hit 59,595

In terms of gender, 699 are male while 410 are female.

The Health Ministry has so far conducted a total of 730,363 Covid-19 tests.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 938 patients have recovered from the disease, 856 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 82 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 40,131.

Also Read  Weatherman warns of possible floods amid intensified rains

1300 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5439 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

60 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 27 on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen.

Also Read  Panic as 68 students, 5 teachers from Bahati Girls test positive for COVID-19

A further 89 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 75 are in the general wards, while 14 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The number of fatalities continued to rise with 21 patients succumbing to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,093.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR