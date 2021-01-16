COVID-19: 223 test positive while 2 succumb to the virus

223 persons have tested positive COVID-19 in the last 24 hrs from a sample size of 7,748 bring total number of positive cases to 1,121,946.

Of the positive cases, 195 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

156 are male, 67 are female while the youngest is a 7 year old child while the oldest is 90 years.

Nairobi leads with 127 cases, Migori has 19, Mombasa 10 cases, Kiambu and Meru 9 cases each, Kajiado 8, Kilifi 6 while Murang’a and Kericho each registered 4 new cases

According to the Ministry of Health two more people succumbed to the virus during the same period bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,728.

129 patients were released after recovering from the virus, 115 from the home based care program while 14 were released from the various hospitals across the country.

The total number of recoveries in Kenya now stands at 83,324 but the Ministry indicates that 686 patients are currently admitted in hospitals, while 1,649 are under home-based care.

Out of the patients in hospital, 29 are in the Intensive Care Unit while 14 are in ventilatory support.