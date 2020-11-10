Covid-19: 24 succumb as Kenya’s cases hit 64,588

Kenya confirmed 1,344 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample of 7,162 on a day that 24 fatalities were recorded.

A statement from the Ministry of Health indicate the cases were derived from a sample of 7,162 tested over the last 24 hours raising the country’s total cases to 64,588.

The death of 24 patients over the same period brought the total number of fatalities resulting from the contagion to 1,154.

Tuesday’s positivity rate stood at 18.76 percent with the country’s cumulative total tests now reaching 753,959.

Of the new cases, 1, 299 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners. The youngest is a one-month old baby while the oldest is aged 96 years.

In terms of gender, 815 of the positive cases were male while 529 are female.

436 patients have recovered from the disease, 297 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 139 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 43,095.

1,266 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,898 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 22 on ventilatory support and 31 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 86 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of which 70 are in the general wards, while 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has further confirmed that a total of 2,108 healthcare workers have contracted the virus across the country. Of the cases, 1,074 are male while 1,034 are female.

A total of 22 healthcare workers have died as a result of Covid-19.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of the new cases on Tuesday at 322, Kiambu 221, Mombasa 133, Laikipia 72, Uasin Gishu 66, Kericho 65, Nakuru 63, Kajiado 43, Kilifi 40, Kisumu 36, Kwale 32 with Migori registering 32 cases.

Machakos had 30 cases , Baringo 20, Bomet 19, Nandi 16, Meru 13, Nyeri 12, Kisii 11, Embu 11, Mandera 11, Kakamega 8, Murang’a 8, Nyamira 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Turkana 5, Nyandarua 4, Narok 4, Kirinyaga 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Tharaka Nithi 3 Vihiga 3, West Pokot 3, Bungoma 2, Taita Taveta 2, Wajir 2, Busia 2, Makueni 2, Samburu 2, Homabay 2, Siaya 2, and Kitui 1.