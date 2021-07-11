COVID-19: 241 people test positive in the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 8.1% after 241 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 2,961.

From the cases, 222 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners with 144 are males and 97 females.

The youngest is a six-month-old infant while the oldest ids aged 93.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi recorded 165 cases, Kiambu 16, Nyeri 11, Nakuru 10, Murang’a 6, Mombasa 5, Kajiado 4, Siaya 4, Homa Bay 3, Kisii 3, Kwale 3, Machakos 3, Kilifi 2, Meru 2 while Narok, Taita Taveta, Uasin Gishu and Bomet registered 1 case each.

During the same period, 401 patients recovered from the disease, 1,380 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 21 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 179,520 out of which 143,338 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,182 are from various health facilities.

At the same time, one patient succumbed to the disease, a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in July 2021.

A total of 1,092 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,077 are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

115 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 58 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 209 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 185 in general wards and 24 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of today, a total of 1,539,087 vaccines had so far been administered across the country, out of which 1,026,960 were first doses while second doses are at 512,127.