COVID-19: 260 test positive while 83 recover from the virus

260 people have tested positive of COVID-19 in the last 24hrs from a sample of 5,873 bringing the total caseload to 102,613.

Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi says 83 patients have recovered from the disease, 58 from the home based care program while 25 were discharged from various health facilities across the Country.

During the same period, there were no reported deaths from the virus.

Of the positive cases, 220 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners.

141 are males, 119 are females, the youngest is a one year old baby while the oldest is 87 years.

In terms of distribution across Counties, Nairobi has 131, Baringo 50, Uasin Gishu 10, Machakos 9, Mombasa, Kericho and Kiambu 8 each, Kisumu 4, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Nakuru, Laikipia, Kajiado and Kwale 3 each, Kilifi, Nyeri and Turkana 2 each while Busia, Embu, Garissa, Kitui, Lamu, Meru, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia have 1 case each.

There are 341 patients currently admitted in various health facilities in the Country, while 1319 are on home based isolation and care.

30 patients are in the intensive acre unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support, 16 on supplemental oxygen while 2 are on observation.

The CAS said another 8 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen in the general wards.