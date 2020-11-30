Covid-19: 302 more test positive as 17 succumb

Kenya recorded 302 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 3,038 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 83,618 from a cumulative test of 888,971 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 286 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners with 191 being male while 111 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year old baby, while the oldest is aged 83 years.

369 patients have recovered from the disease, 287 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 82 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 55,344.

17 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,469.

According to health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 1,282 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 8,405 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

72 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 are on ventilatory support, and 23 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 92 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 72 admitted in general wards and 20 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, a meeting by the National Emergency response Committee which was graced by president Uhuru Kenyatta resolved to have the committee expand its mandate to cover matters relating to efforts aimed at finding a vaccine. During the meeting, the committee received a brief from Kemri-Wellcome Trust on the ongoing research between the institution, Astra-Zeneca and Oxford university.

Kenya, through KEMRI-Wellcome Trust, is one of the seven countries participating in the Astra-Zeneca and Oxford University research developing a vaccine for the virus.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that a total of 60,000 participants are expected in the trials before the end of the year.

“While KEMRI continues to collaborate with Astra-Zeneca and Oxford university in the trials for this vaccine, the Government remains open to other collaborative opportunities,” he said.