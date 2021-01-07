Covid-19: 335 test positive, 304 recover as eight succumb

335 people have tested positive for Covid-19 for the last 24 hours from a sample size of 5,424 bringing total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 97, 733.

Out of the new cases, 307 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

There are 233 males, 102 females with the youngest being a one year old infant while the oldest is 94 years.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, currently there are 536 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,498 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

29 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and nine on supplementary oxygen while two others are under observation.

304 patients have recovered from the disease, 216 being from the Home Based Care Program, while 79 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 80, 306.

Eight patients have succumbed to the disease pushing total fatalities to 1,702.