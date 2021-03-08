Covid-19: 337 test positive as three succumb

337 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 2,924 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are no 109,164 while cumulative tests so far conducted are at 1,336,614.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 311 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners.

198 are males and 139 are females with the youngest being a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 85 years.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatality to 1,879.

A total of 532 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,498 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

74 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen and 11 are under observation.

Another 23 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

53 patients have recovered from the disease, 21 from various health facilities while 32 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care. The total recoveries now stand at 87,623.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi has 267 cases, Kiambu 27, Kajiado 6, Mombasa 5, Nyeri 5, Laikipia 4, Nakuru 4, Machakos 4, Kisii 2, Vihiga 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Makueni 2 while Meru , Murang’a , Siaya, Kisumu, Garissa, Kilifi and Isiolo had one case each.