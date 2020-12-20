Covid-19: 349 persons test positive as 6 succumb

Kenya recorded 349 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 5,025 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 94,500 from the 1,008,518 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 334 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 230 being male and 119 females.

The youngest is an eleven-month-old infant, while the oldest is aged 98 years.

176 patients have recovered from the disease, 155 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 21 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 75,735.

6 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,639.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 831 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 5,834 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 are on ventilatory support and 24 on supplemental oxygen while 3 patients are under observation.

An additional 28 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 23 admitted in general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with the highest caseload at 156 cases, Nyeri 34, Kirinyaga 30, Meru 27, Uasin Gishu 25, Mombasa 17, Kiambu 15, Busia 13, Nandi 7, Murang’a 6, Nyandarua 4, Machakos 3, Garisa and Kisii 2 cases each, while Tharaka Nithi, Turkana, Kajiado, Nakuru, Embu and Laikipia have one case each.