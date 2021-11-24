Covid-19: 35 new cases recorded as two succumb

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,246 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 254,816 from a cumulative test of 2,811,260 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 33 are Kenyans while two are foreigners with 22 being male while 13 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 79 years.

26 patients have recovered from the disease, 22 from the Home-Based Care Program, while four have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 248,018 of which 200,293 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,725 are from various health facilities.

Two patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,332.

A total of 346 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 973 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 20 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 9 are on ventilatory support, and 11 on supplemental oxygen with no patient on observation.

A further 112 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 111 of them being admitted in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 974,000 persons have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

In terms of vaccination, the Ministry has recorded the highest number of vaccines administered on a single day.

“As of November 23, 2021, we recorded a total of 103,506 vaccines administered, 53,506 are first doses while 50,000 are second doses. We are happy to note more than the doubling of people presenting themselves for the first dose compared to last week,” said CS Kagwe.

This is after the Health Ministry issued new Directives and Measures over the weekend.

So far, a total of 6,597,597 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,087,317 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,510,280.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.1%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 9.0%.