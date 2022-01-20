Covid-19: 368 test positive, no deaths reported

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.1% after 368 people tested positive Thursday, from a sample size of 6,003.

From the cases, 340 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. The youngest is a nine-month-old infant while the oldest id 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 319, 379 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 3, 170, 792.

In terms of distribution Nairobi leads with 135 cases, Kisii 47, Homa Bay 35, Nakuru 20, Kiambu 16, Nyamira 11, Nyeri 11, Murang’a 9, Siaya 7, Kilifi 6, Kitui 6, Makueni 6, Mombasa 5, Bomet 4, Kisumu 4, Uasin Gishu 4, West Pokot 4, Kericho 3, Kirinyaga 3, Embu 3, Garissa 3, Baringo 2, Migori 2, Narok 2, Kwale 2, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Taita Taveta 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Busia 1 and Kajiado 1.

At the same time, 823 patients have recovered from the disease, 707 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 116 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 287,963 of whom 236,357 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 51,606 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death was reported, therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,520.

“A total of 865 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,762 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated

Another 198 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 196 of them are in the general wards. 2 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of January 19th 2022, a total of 11,345,649 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,269,570 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,937,799. Another 104,890 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 59.5%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 18.1%.