COVID-19: 376 test positive as 318 patients recover from virus

376 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 4,153 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate now stands at 9.1%.

From the cases 363 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 214 are males, 162 females while the youngest is a two-day-old-infant and the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 166,382 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,756,846.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 86, Migori 49, Kisumu 64, Kisii 26, Siaya 19, Kericho and Nakuru 19 cases each, Homa Bay 18, Kilifi and Kitui 9 cases each, Kajiado, Mombasa and Vihiga 7 cases each, Meru 6, Garissa 4, Kakamega, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Machakos and Nyeri 3 cases each, Bomet and Bungoma 2 cases each, Busia, Isiolo, Mandera, Nandi, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Tana River and West Pokot 1 case each.

During the same period, 318 patients have recovered from the disease, 248 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 70 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 117,235, of which 83,054 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 31,181 are from various health facilities.

The Ministry of Health further says that 14 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, 7 of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month while 7 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one month.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,035. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones.

A total of 1,074 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,626 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program. 107 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 69 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 93 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 89 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In the meantime, a total of 945,597 persons have been vaccinated as of today against COVID-19 countrywide.

Of these 287,215 are aged 58 years and above, 163,167 are Health workers, 148,353 are Teachers, 79,948 are Security Officers as well as another 266,914 people.