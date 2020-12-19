Covid-19: 390 persons test positive as 4 succumb

Kenya recorded 390 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 6,277 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 94,151 from the 1,003,493 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 363 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners with 265 being male and 125 females.

The youngest is a one year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 91 years.

285 patients have recovered from the disease, 241 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 43 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 75,559.

4 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,633.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 844 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 5,916 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 are on ventilatory support and 25 on supplemental oxygen while 3 patients are under observation.

An additional 28 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 28 admitted in general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with the highest caseload at 103, Mombasa 50, Nakuru 48, Kitui 27, Embu 20, Kilifi 15, Migori 13, Uasin Gishu 12, Laikipia 12, Murang’a 11, Kiambu 10, Isiolo 10, Meru9, Kakamega 8 and Baringo 6.

Busia, Nandi, Machakos , Garissa had 4 cases each, Kisumu and Trans Nzoia 3 cases each, Siaya, Makueni, Turkana had 2 cases each while Taita Taveta, Kisii, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Vihiga and Kajiado had one case each.