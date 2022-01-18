Covid-19: 392 more test positive as five succumb

Kenya recorded 392 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 5,730 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 6.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 318,249 from a cumulative test of 3,157,009 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 335 are Kenyans while 57 are foreigners with 211 being male while 181 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 11-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

856 patients have recovered from the disease, 773 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 83 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 286,483 of whom 235,118 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 51,365 are from various health facilities.

Five patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,504.

A total of 983 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 9,132 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 42 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 are on ventilatory support, and two are on supplemental oxygen.

A further 217 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 213 of them being admitted in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 11,174,610 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,226,417 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,822,088.

Another 5 31,164 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 94,941 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 58.5%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.57%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said CS Kagwe.