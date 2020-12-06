COVID-19: 396 more test positive as 8 succumb

396 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,717 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 88,380 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests are now 931,799.

In a statement Sunday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 373 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners.

In terms of gender 254 are males and 142 females. The youngest is a two-year old child, while the oldest is 85.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 154, Kiambu 40, Busia 31, Bungoma 30, Mombasa 23, Murang’a 19, Nakuru 14, Garissa 14, Kakamega 12, Nyeri 8, Kirinyaga 7, Kisumu 6, Vihiga 6, Laikipia 5, Migori 5, Makueni 4, Embu 4, Meru 3, Kajiado 2, Machakos 2, Kericho 2, Narok 2, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 154 cases in Nairobi, are from Starehe (15), Dagoretti North and Lang’ata (14) cases each, Kamukunji (13), Kibra (12), Embakasi West (10), Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Makadara (9) cases each, Roysambu and Ruaraka (8) cases each, Embakasi South and Westlands (7) cases each, Kasarani (6), Mathare (5), Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (4) cases each.

In Kiambu, the 40 cases are from Thika (24), Ruiru (4), Kiambu Town (5), Juja (2), Githunguri, Kikuyu and Lari (1) case each. In Bungoma the 30 cases are from Kanduyi (20), Webuye West (6) and Kimilili (4).

In Mombasa, the 23 cases are from Jomvu (11), Mvita (6), Likoni and Nyali (2) cases each, Changamwe and Kisauni (1) case each.

In Murang’a, the 19 cases are from Gatanga and Kiharu (6) cases each, Mathioya (5) and Maragua (2). In Nakuru, the 14 cases are from Naivasha (10), Nakuru East (2), Gilgil and Molo (1) case each. In Garissa, all the 14 cases are from Garissa Town.

In Kakamega, the 12 cases are from Lurambi (11) and Shinyalu (1). In Nyeri, the 8 cases are from Nyeri Central (4), Mathira East (3) and Kieni East (1). In Kirinyaga, all the 7 cases are from Kirinyaga Central.

In Kisumu, all the 6 cases are from Kisumu Central. In Vihiga, all the 6 cases are from Vihiga Town. In Laikipia, the 5 cases are from Laikipia East (4) and Laikipia West (1), while in Migori, all the 5 cases are from Suna East.

In Makueni, all the 4 cases are from Makueni, while in Embu, the 4 cases are from Manyatta (3) and Runyenjes (1). In Meru, the 3 cases are from Imenti North (2) and Buuri (1). The 2 cases in

Kajiado, are from Kajiado East and Kajiado North (1) case each, all the 2 cases in Machakos, are from Athi River, the 2 cases in Kericho, are from Ainamoi and the 2 cases in Narok, are from Narok East.

The case in Kilifi, is from Kaloleni, the case in Kisii, is from Kitutu Chache South and the case in Uasin Gishu, is from Turbo.

397 patients have recovered from the disease, 318 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 79 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 68,929.

Unfortunately, 8 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing cumulative fatalities to 1,526. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

There are 1,178 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 8,113 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 86 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 49 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 66 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 58 are in the general wards. 8 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).