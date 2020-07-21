COVID 19: 397 test positive from a sample of 3637

397 people have tested positive of COVID 19 in the last 24 hrs after 3637 people were tested bringing the total number of positive cases in the Country to 14168.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman says there have been 642 recoveries during the same period, 527 of which were under home based care while 55 were discharged from hospitals. Total number of those who have recovered fully after testing positive now stands at 6258.

Unfortunately the number of people who have succumbed to the disease hit 250 after 12 more people passed on in the last 24 hrs.

Out of the positive cases, 389 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners. Dr Aman further revealed that 236 are male while 161 are female.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of distribution in Counties, Nairobi recorded 239 cases, Kiambu had 33, Machakos had 27 cases, Nyeri 17, Busia 16, Kajiado 10, Kericho 5 and laikipia 3.

Dr Aman also called for proper care for older persons in the society urging healthcare workers to give priority to older persons in health facilities.

He said they are a risk group and their nutrition deserves proper attention saying they are at a greater risk of contracting COVID 19.

Dr Aman said healthy eating among older persons as well routine physical activity enhances their immunity.