COVID-19: 4 Counties yet to vaccinate more than 1% of the population

COVID-19 Vaccination remains low in the Counties of Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit with less than 1% of the population fully vaccinated.

Nairobi County lead with the highest number of vaccinated people, with 17.7% of its population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri County with 15.8% Kiambu with 9.5%, Uasin Gishu with 8.3%, Nyandarua with 8.1%, Kisumu with 7.4%, Muranga with 7.3% and Mombasa with 7.2%,

As of 29th October 2021, a total of 5,292,312 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,671,133 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,621,179.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.7% and the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 2.9% after 142 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,950 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases 137 are Kenyans, 5 are foreigners while 110 are males and 32 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 82 years.

In terms of County distribution Bungoma had 58, Nairobi 13, Kericho and Uasin Gishu 8 each, Wajir and Nyeri 7 each, Garissa and Marsabit 6 each, Nakuru 5, Mandera 4, Kajiado 3, Embu, Isiolo, Mombasa, Murang’a and Baringo 2 each, Trans Nzoia, Kiambu, Kilifi, West Pokot, Bomet, Busia and Elgeyo Marakwet 1 case each.

At the same time, 144 patients have recovered from the disease, 133 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 11 are from various health facilities countrywide.

3 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of September and October 2021.

A total of 463 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,212 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen