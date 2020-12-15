Covid-19: 404 persons test positive as 11 succumb

Kenya recorded 404 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 4,878 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 92,459 from the 978,683 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 364 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners with 266 being male and 138 females.

The youngest is an eight-month-old baby, while the oldest is aged 79 years.

527 patients have recovered from the disease, 408 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 119 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 73,979.

11 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,604.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 871 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 6,284 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen while 6 patients are under observation.

An additional 46 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 35 admitted in general wards and 11 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with the highest caseload at 118 cases, Kilifi 110, Mombasa 66, Makueni 26, Nakuru 23, Kiambu 12 while Kisumu recorded 11 cases.

In the latest numbers, Turkana registered 9 cases, Kwale 5, Nyeri 5, Siaya 4, Kajiado 4, Murang’a 3, Machakos 2 while Meru, Kakamega, Kericho, Kirinyaga, Marsabit and Lamu counties registered one case each.