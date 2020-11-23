Covid-19: 413 test positive as 12 succumb

The Ministry of Health Monday confirmed 413 more Covid-19 positive cases after testing 3,489 samples in the last 24 hours.

The new cases have raised the number of infections in the country to 77,785. The country has conducted a cumulative 843,103 tests since March when the first case was recorded.

Of the new cases, 399 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners with 254 male and 159 females confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest patient is a five-year-old child while the oldest is aged 99 years.

396 patients have recovered from the disease, 326 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 70 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 51,903.

12 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,392.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 1,182 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 7,142 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 on ventilatory support, and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 74 in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi recorded the highest number of positive cases in the latest data with 229 cases, Mombasa 46, Kiambu 22, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu 15, Kajiado 12, Machakos 12, Murang’a 9, Meru 9 while Kisii county registered 9 cases.

Kilifi reported 6 cases, Nyeri 4, Kirinyaga 4, Embu 3, Kisumu 3, Laikipia 3, Kericho 2, Marsabit 2 while Homabay, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Kakamega and Kitui recorded 1 case each.