Covid-19: 459 people test positive as 461 recover

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 7.4% after 459 people tested positive on Friday from a sample size of 6,193 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 428 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. 243 females and 216 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 319,838 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,176, 985.

In terms of County distribution; Nyamira 192, Nairobi 75, Kisii 20, Uasin Gishu 20, Nakuru 18, Homa Bay 13, Marsabit 13, Siaya 10, Kilifi 8, Kakamega 7, Mombasa 7, Bungoma 6, Embu 6, Kericho 6, Kitui 6, Kiambu 5, Kwale 4, Makueni 4, Nandi 4, Kisumu 3, Laikipia 3, Nyandarua 3, Nyeri 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Turkana 3, West Pokot 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kajiado 2, Murang’a 2, Vihiga 2, Bomet 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Machakos 1, Mandera 1 and Tana River 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (18), 10-19 years (58), 20-29 years (73), 30-39 (88), 40-49 (70), 50- 59 (53), 60 years and above (99).

461 patients have recovered from the disease, 414 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 47 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 288,424 of whom 236,771 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 51,653 are from various health facilities countrywide.

8 patients have succumbed to disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in January.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,528.

“A total of 827 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,396 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Another 198 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 196 of them are in the general wards. 2 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of January 20th 2022, a total of 11,437,774 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,290,257 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,003,730. Another 109,450 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 60.1%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 18.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.