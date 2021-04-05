Covid-19: 460 test positive as positivity rate hits 16.7pc

Kenya recorded 460 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 2,753 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 16.7 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 139,448 from a cumulative test of 1,520,390 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 446 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners with 250 being male while 210 female.

The youngest is a seven-month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years old.

178 patients have recovered from the disease, 79 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 99 are from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 94,361.

20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, one in the last 24 hours, 10 in the last one month while 9 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

This now brings the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 2,244.

A total of 1,590 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 5,998 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 200 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of whom are on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen.

30 patients are currently on observation.

A further 240 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 223 of them being admitted in the general wards. 17 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution of the cases; Nairobi has 295 new cases, Kitui 62, Machakos 29, Kiambu 28, Nyeri and Nakuru 12 cases each, Kajiado 9, Kilifi 4, Mandera 3, Laikipia 2, Meru, Mombasa, Nyandarua and Kakamega one case each.