COVID-19: 473 persons test positive as 8 succumb to virus

473 persons have tested positive of COVID 19 in the last 24 hours after 6979 samples were tested bringing the total number of positive cases in the Country to 9448.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further says 8 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hrs, bringing the total number of fatalities to 181.

On a good note however, 76 patients were discharged and the total number of recoveries now stand at 2733.

Out of the 473 positive cases 468 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners, with 324 being males, and 149 females. The youngest positive case is one year old child, while the oldest is 90.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking in Kilifi County where he handed over donations that included face masks, sanitizers among other to Governor Amason Kingi, Kagwe said out of the positive cases 324 are male while 149 are female.

Kagwe said there is a worrying trend of more men testing positive than women, hinting that it could be due to their behavior.

The CS said it’s clear that men are visiting overcrowded places and this could be the reason the numbers are high among them.

The CS further revealed that there is a steady rise in cases with 42 counties having reported infections. He said that Kilifi has 74 cases so far after 3 more persons tested positive.

The new positive cases are distributed in Nairobi 316, Mombasa 43, Kiambu 25, Machakos 23, Busia 21, Kajiado 12, Migori 8, Uasin Gishu 5, Kisumu 4, Kilifi 3, Nakuru 3, Lamu 3, Taita Taveta 2, Marsabit 1, Kericho 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1, Uasin Gishu 1 and Laikipia 1.

Nairobi, cases are in: Kibra 71 Langata 65 Dagoretti North 59 Westlands 21 Embakasi West 13 Kamukunji 13 Kasarani 12 Roysambu 12 Embakasi South 9 Ruaraka 9 Dagoretti South 7 Starehe 7 Makadara 5 Embakasi Central 4 Mathare 4 Emabakasi East 3 Embakasi North 2

Mombasa, has 43 cases in; Jomvu 16 Mvita 14 Changamwe 4 Kisauni 4 Likoni 3 Nyali 2.

Kiambu, cases are in Kiambu Town 15 Kikuyu 2 Ruiru 2 Thika 2 Gatundu South 1 Juja 1 Kiambaa 1 Lari 1.

Machakos has 23 cases in Athi River. Busia, 21 cases in; Matayos 16 Teso North 5 Kajiado,12 cases are in; Kajiado North 9 Kajiado East 3.

Lamu, has 3 cases in Lamu West. Nakuru, 3 cases in Naivasha 2 & Nakuru North 1 Taita Taveta, 2 cases in Voi, Kericho, 1 case is in Ainamoi. Laikipia, has 1 case in Laikipia East. Marsabit, 1 case in Saku. Trans Nzoia, 1 in Endebes and Turkana, 1 case Turkana Central.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said as a County they have put in place the necessary measures to combat the spread of the virus but warned residents to exercise good behavior now that cessation of movement is no longer in place.

He revealed that the County has 7 ICU beds and ventilators and that 138 health care workers have been recruited and they are in the process of recruiting a further 89.

“The National Government, the County Governments have done their part, now it’s for Kenyans to play their part by observing the laid down guidelines without fail,” He said.

Kingi warned that the numbers will continue to go up if Kenyans don’t stop behaving normally saying, “no matter how well we equip the hospitals, if residents do not change their behaviors all the interventions in place to fight the pandemic will go to waste.”