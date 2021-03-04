Covid-19: 528 test positive as four succumb

528 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 6,291 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are no 107,329 while cumulative tests so far conducted are at 1,317,617.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 483 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners.

330 are males and 198 are females with the youngest being a two month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatality to 1870.

A total of 435 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,583 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

65 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen and seven are under observation.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

There is no patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

185 patients have recovered from the disease, 102 from various health facilities while 83 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. The total recoveries now stand at 87,099.

County distribution

Nairobi is leading with 363 cases followed by Kiambu that has 41 cases.

Mombasa has 17 cases, Nakuru 16, Machakos 13, Busia 13, Uasin Gishu 12, Kajiado 8, Nyandarua 8, Kisumu 7.

Kilifi and Tharaka Nithi have 5 cases each, Laikipia 4, Taita Taveta 3, Kakamega 3, Makueni 2, Nyeri 2, Siaya 2, Turkana 1, Kwale 1, Baringo 1 and Meru 1.