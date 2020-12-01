Covid-19: 551 more test positive as 5 succumb

Kenya recorded 551 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 4,675 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 84,169 from a cumulative test of 893,646 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 525 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. The latest statistics comprise of 301 male and 250 females who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-day-old infant, while the oldest is aged 100 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



266 patients have recovered from the disease, 206 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 60 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 55,610.

5 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,474.

According to Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health Dr. Rashid Aman, a total of 1,275 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 8,070 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

71 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 are on ventilatory support while 34 are on supplemental oxygen.

A further 88 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen including 70 who are admitted in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, the Government says it remains open to other collaborative opportunities as the search for an effective vaccine gathers momentum.

A meeting held on Monday by the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus resolved that KEMRI will collaborate with researchers from other countries such as South Korea, India, Singapore and China among others.

Kenya, through KEMRI-Wellcome Trust, is one of the 7 countries participating in an ongoing study between the research institution, Astra-Zeneca and Oxford University.

The other countries are The United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Japan, United States of America and India.

It is expected that from across these countries, there will be 60,000 participants in the trials before the end of the year.