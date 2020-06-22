COVID-19 recoveries exceed new cases reported Monday

For the first time in a long while, the number of COVID-19 daily recoveries in the Country have outnumbered new cases reported on Monday.

73 patients were discharged from hospital after full recovery bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,680.

59 new infections were reported from 2354 samples tested in the last 24 hours pushing up the national tally of positive cases to 4797.

Unfortunately, two patients died bringing the total number of those who have succumbed to 125.

On day 101 since the first case was announced, 142 366 persons have been tested as the Government enhances measures to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

All the 59 who tested positive are Kenyans, with 47 being male, 12 are female while the youngest is 7 and the oldest is 67.

Nairobi County has 28 positive cases while Mombasa County has 21. Kilifi, on the other hand, has 3 cases, Kiambu and Machakos have two, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu and Kisii have 1 case each.

The distribution in sub Counties in Nairobi indicates that Dagoretti North has 7 cases, Kibra has 5, Embakasi East has 4 Embakasi North has 3, Westlands has 3, Embakasi West has 2 Embakasi Central has 2, Roysambu and Makadara have one each.

In Mombasa, Kisauni has 8, Likoni has 5, Mvita has 3 Nyali has 2 Changamwe has 2, Jomvu has 1.

In Kilifi County, the 3 cases are distributed in Kaloleni, Kilifi North and Kilifi South.

Demystifying myths

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi speaking during the daily update on the Coronavirus pandemic at Afya House said the Ministry of Health has enhanced community engagement strategies to help curb the spread of the virus.

She disclosed that they were currently working with community-based groups to also help in demystifying myths associated with the disease.

“This approach has also been complemented by over 59,000 trained Community Health Volunteers, who have been deployed in all the 47 counties, and have so far been able to reach over 12 million households. Our renewed focus is now to strengthen community engagement structures in the Counties. This is absolutely critical, particularly, now that we are talking of community spread of the virus” she said.

She challenged Kenyans to be proactive in mitigating community transmission.

“Other community structures, such as community health committees, Nyumba Kumi initiatives, estates management committees, and local administration, have a role to play in mitigating community transmission. They are to ensure compliance with the home-based isolation and care protocols and act as friendly’ enforcers”.