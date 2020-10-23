COVID-19: 631 test positive as 14 succumb

631 people have tested positive for COVID-19, from a sample size of 6,142 tested in the last 24 hours bringing to 47,843 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

14 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 884.

Out of the new cases, 596 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners with 420 being male and 211 females.

The youngest is a one-year old child while the oldest is 91.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



There are 20 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 59 of them are on supplementary oxygen and 16 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The total number of those admitted in various health facilities are 1,142 while 3,238 are on Home Based isolation care.

371 people have recovered-from the disease, 313 from the Home Based Care Program, while 58 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 33,421.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows;

Nairobi 235, Mombasa 76, Kilifi 52, Kisumu 30, Uasin Gishu 28, Bungoma 23, Busia 23, Kiambu 22, Machakos 21, Nyeri 15, Kajiado 13, Homabay 12, Kisii 12, Trans Nzoia 11, Meru 10, Siaya 7, Turkana 6, , Elgeyo Marakwet 6, Kakamega 4,

Marsabit 3, Nakuru 3, Narok 3, Embu 3, Nyamira 2, Nandi 2, Makueni 2, Vihiga 2, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Murang’a 1, Isiolo 1 and Kwale 1.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; In Nairobi, the 235 cases are from

Westlands (27), Dagoretti North and Lang’ata (18) cases each, Embakasi South (15), Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Ruaraka and Starehe (14) cases each, Embakasi Central, Kasaran: Kibra and Makadara (13), Kamukunji (12), Roysambu (11), Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (10) cases each, Mathare (6).

In Mombasa, the 76 cases are from Mvita (36), Jomvu (13), Kisauni (11), Likoni (9) and Nyali (7). In Kilifi, the 52 cases are from Magarini (21), Malindi (18), Kilifi South (9), Kilifi North (2), Kaloleni and Rabai (1) case each. In Kisumu, the 30 cases are from Kisumu Central (23), Kisumu East (4), Seme (2) and Kisumu West (1). In Uasin Gishu, the 28 cases are from Ainabkoi (14), Turbo (12) and Kesses (2).

In Bungoma, the 23 cases are from Kanduyi (11), Kimilili and Webuye West (5) cases each, Mt Elgon and Webuye East (1) case each. In Busia, the 23 cases are from Matayos (15), Teso North (7) and Teso South (1).

In Kiambu, the 22 cases are from Thika (6), Kikuyu (4), Kiambaa and Ruiru (3) cases each, Gatundu South and Kabete (2) cases each, Juja and Kiambu Town (1) case each. In Machakos the 21 cases are from Athi River and Machakos Town (8) cases each, Yatta (2), Kangundo, Matungulu and Mwala (1) case each.

In Nyeri, the 15 cases are from Nyeri Central (14) and Mathira East (1).

In Kajiado, the 13 cases are from Kajiado East (9) and Kajiado North (4). In Homabay, the 12 cases are from Homabay Town (9), Rachuonyo South (2) and Rachuonyo North (1). In Kisii, the 12 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (9) and Nyaribari Chache (3).

In Trans Nzoia, the 11 cases are from Kwanza and Saboti (4) cases each, Kiminini (3). In Meru, the 10 cases are from Imenti North (5), lgembe North (3) and lgembe South (2). In Siaya, the 7 cases are from Alego Usonga (3), Gem (2) and Rarieda (2).

In Turkana, the 6 cases are from Turkana West (4), Turkana Central and Turkana South (1) case each. In Elgeyo Marakwet, the 6 cases are from Keiyo North (4) and Keiyo South (2). In Kakamega, the 4 cases are from Ikolomani (2), Lurambi and Malava (1) case each.

The 3 cases in Marsabit, are all from Saku, the 3 cases in Nakuru, are from Naivasha, Nakuru East and Nakuru West (1) case each, the 3 cases in Narok, are all from Narok North, and the 3 cases in Embu, are all from Mbeere. The 2 cases in Nyamira, are from Borabu and Manga (1) case each, the 2 cases in Nandi, are all from Nandi Hills, the 2 cases in Makueni, are from Kibwezi East and Makueni with (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Vihiga, are from Vihiga.

The case in Nyandarua is from Kinangop, the case in Tharaka Nithi, is from Tharaka South, the case in Murang’a, is from Kiharu, the case in Isiolo, is from Isiolo Town and the case in Kwale, is from Msambweni.