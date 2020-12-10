Covid-19: 644 more test positive as 16 succumb

Kenya recorded 644 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 6,811 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 90,305 from the 952,134 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 619 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners with 407 being male and 237 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 90 years.

1,060 patients have recovered from the disease, 910 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 150 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 71,254.

16 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,568.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 994 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 7,844 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

55 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen while one patient is under observation.

A further 53 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 46 admitted in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with the highest caseload at 158, Kiambu 69, Mombasa 67, Murang’a 56, Taita Taveta 36, Nakuru 31, Meru 26, Bungoma 19, Laikipia 19, Busia 17, Kakamega 15, Makueni 13, Uasin Gishu 12, Tharaka Nithi 11, Kericho 11, Kilifi 10, Lamu 9, Kajiado 9, Kitui 7, Bomet 7, Kiinyaga 7, Isiolo 5, Machakos 5, Kisumu 4, Turkana 4, Kwale 4, Kisii 4 whie Nyeri and Nandi have two cases each, Garissa, Embu, Baringo, West Pokot and Siaya registered one case each.