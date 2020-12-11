COVID-19: 673 more test positive as 14 succumb

673 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 8,230 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 90,978 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

In a statement Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the cumulative tests are now 960,364.

From the cases 645 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

In terms of gender 397 are males and 276 females. The youngest is a five-month old baby, while the oldest is 86.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 211, Nakuru 113, Kilifi 61, Busia 41, Migori 34, Bungoma 33, Mombasa 32, Kiambu 21, Kakamega 17, Nyeri 17, Nyamira 15, Meru 12, Kirinyaga 12, Kisumu 7, Kajiado 6, Lamu 5, Homa Bay 4, Taita Taveta 4, Laikipia 3, Machakos 3, S‹zmburu 3, Turkana 3,Kericho 2, Kwale 2, Nyandarua 2, Garissa 2, Murang’a 2, Embu 1, Kisii 1, Makueni 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Baringo 1 and Siaya 1.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 211 cases in Nairobi are from Lang’ata (27), Westlands (18), Kibra (17), Starehe (16) Roysambu (15), Makadara (13), Dagoretti North and Embakasi West (12) cases each, Embakasi East and Kasarani (11) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Kamukunji and Ruaraka (10) Cases each, Nathare (8), Embakasi North (7) and Embakasi South (4).

In Nakuru, the 113 cases are from Nakur’u West (90), Nakuru East (13), Naivasha (4), Gilgil and Nakuru worth (2) cases each, Njoro and Rongai (1) case each. In Kilifi, the 61 cases are from Kilifi North (58) and Nalindi (3).

In Busia, the 41 cases are from Natayos (34), Teso North (4) and Teso South (3). Sn Pligori, the 34 cases are from Awendo and Rongo (8) cases each, Nyatike (7), Kuria West (6), Suna East (4) and Uriri (1). In Bungoma, the 33 cases aie from Kanduyi (26), Webuye East (6) and Bumula (1).

In Mombasa, the 32 cases are from I I ’ita (18), Jomvu (5), Kisauni and Nyali (3) cases each, Likoni (2) and Changamwe (1). In Kiambu, the 21 cases are from Gatundu South, Kiambaa and Kikuyu (4) cases each, Kiambu Town (3), Limuru, Ruiru and Thika (2) cases each.

In Kakamega, the 17 cases are from Lura‹nbi (7), Mumias West (6), Numias East (3) and Nalava (1). In Nyeri, the E7 cases are from Nyeri Central (10), Kieni East and Nyeri South (3) cases each, Mathira East (1). In Nyamira, all the 15 cases are from Nyamira Town.

In Meru, the 12 cases are from Imenti North (9), Imenti Central (2) and Tigania West (1). In Kirinyaga, all I:he 12 cases are from Kirinyaga North.

In Kisumu, all the 7 cases are from Kisumu Central. In Kajiado, the 6 cases are from Kajiado North (3), Kajiado East (2) and Loitokitok (1). In Lamu, all the 5 cases are 1’rom Lamu West. The 4 cases in Homa Bay, are from Homa Bay Town, while the 4 cases in Taita Taveta are from Taveta and Voi (2) cases each.

The 3 cases in Laikipia are all from Laikipia West, the 3 cases in Machakos, are from Machakos Town (2) and Athi River (1), the 3 cases in Samburu, are all from Samburu Central, while the 3 cases in Turkana, are all from Turkana West.

The 2 cases in Kericho, are all from Ainamoi, the 2 cases in Kwale, are from Msambweni, the 2 cases in Nyandarua, are all from Kinangop, the 2 cases in Garissa, are all from Garissa Town and the 2 cases in Murang’a, are from Kandara and Mathioya (1) case each.

The case in Embu, is from Manyatta, the case in Kisii is from Nyaribari Chache, the case in Makueni, is fr‹am Makueni, the case in Uasin Gishu, is from Kesses, the case in Baringo, is from Marigat and the case in Siaya is from Alego Usonga.

The CS says 325 patients have recovered from the disease, 258 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 67 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 71,579.

Unfortunately, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,582.

Currently, there are 992 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 7,887 on Home Based Isolation and Care. is patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation.

Another 52 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 44 are in the general wards. 8 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).