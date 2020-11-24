Covid-19: 727 more test positive as 17 succumb

The Health Ministry on Tuesday recorded 727 new Covid-19 cases raising the country’s total infections to 78,512.

The new cases announced by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi were derived from a sample of 4,913 tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the confirmed cases, 705 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners.

806 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 52,709.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,409 on Tuesday after a further 17 patients succumbed to the virus.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing, Mwangangi refuted claims that the health ministry has neglected healthcare workers saying the government is working round the clock to ensure their concerns are addressed.

The assurance coming after doctors and nurses threatened to halt their services next month if the governments fails to agree to their demands.

The Healthcare workers’ demands include a comprehensive medical cover and provision of PPEs.

“Healthcare workers are our front-line soldiers in the war against the pandemic. We have not neglected our health care workers,” said CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

“The needs of our soldiers must be met. Gov’t is working round the clock to ensure their needs are taken care of,” she said.

Mwangangi said the Health Ministry is in consultations with County governments to ensure all health workers are covered.

“We are in consultations with the Council of Governors and the Treasury to ensure outstanding issues are appropriately addressed,” she added.

Recently, the Government rolled out Kenya’s first comprehensive insurance totalling Ksh. 6 billion to cover all civil servants and the National Youth Service (NYS).

The enhanced insurance cover includes work injury benefits and group accident cover.