COVID-19: 735 more test positive as 12 succumb

735 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,671 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 87,984 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests are now 927,082.

In a statement Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 723 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners.

In terms of gender 467 are males and 268 females. The youngest is a four-month old infant, while the oldest is 87.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 207, Mombasa 83, Nakuru 79, Kakamega 40, Kiambu 38, Kisumu 31, Busia 24, Kilifi 21, Kajiado 20, Nyeri 20, Kisii 15, Kirinyaga 13, Nyandarua 13, Makueni 12, Machakos 12, Taita Taveta 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Kericho 10, Nandi 8, Kitui 8, Turkana 8, Laikipia 7, Narok 6, Murang’a 6, Vihiga 5, Garissa 5, Embu 3, Homa Bay 3, Isiolo 3, Meru 3, Tana River 2, Siaya 2, Kwale 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Samburu 2 and Bungoma 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 207 cases in Nairobi, are from Lang’ata (51), Kibra (22), Westlands (19), Embakasi West (12), Embakasi Central, Makadara and Starehe (11) cases each, Kamukunji and Kasarani (10) cases each, Dagoretti North and Embakasi South (8) cases each, Embakasi East (7), Embakasi North, Mathare and Roysambu (6) cases each, Dagoretti South (5) and Ruaraka (4). In Mombasa, the 83 cases are from Mvita (48), Changamwe (13), Jomvu (10), Kisauni, Likoni and Nyali (4) cases each.

In Nakuru, the 79 cases are from Nakuru West (44), Naivasha (34), and Molo (1). In Kakamega the 40 cases are from Lurambi (28), Mumias West (6), Malava and Shinyalu (3) cases each.

In Kiambu, the 38 cases are from Ruiru (11), Thika (9), Limuru (6), Juja and Kiambu Town (3) cases each, Kabete and Kiambaa (2) cases each, Githunguri and Lari (1) case each. In Kisumu the 31 cases are from Kisumu Central (12), Kisumu West (8), Nyando (6), Nyakach (3) and Seme (2). In Busia the 24 cases are from Teso North (15), Matayos (8) and Teso South (1). In Kilifi the 21 are from Kaloleni (10), Kilifi North (8) and Kilifi South (3). In Kajiado the 20 cases are from Kajiado Central (14), Kajiado North

(3), Kajiado East (2) and Lotokitok (1). In Nyeri the 20 cases are from Nyeri Central (18), Kieni East and Tetu (1) case each. In Kisii all the 15 cases are from Kitutu Chache South. In Kirinyaga the

13 cases are from Kirinyaga Central (12) and Mwea West (1). In Nyandarua the 13 cases are from Ol Kalou (10), Kinangop Ndaragwa and Oljoroorok (1) case each.

In Makueni the 12 cases are from Kibwezi West and Makueni (6) cases each. In Machakos the 12 cases are from Athi River (8) and Machakos Town (4). In Taita Taveta the 11 cases are from Taveta (7) and Voi (4). In Uasin Gishu all the 10 cases are from Ainabkoi while the 10 cases in Kericho are all from Ainamoi.

The 8 cases in Nandi are from Nandi Hills (6), Chesumei and Emgwen (1) case each, the 8 cases in Kitui are from Kitui Central (6) and Mwingi Central (2) while the 8 cases in Turkana are all from Turkana West. In Laikipia all the 7 cases are from Laikipia East. In Narok the 6 cases are from Transmara West (4) and Narok East (2).

In Murang’a the 6 cases are from Maragua (4), Kiharu and Mathioya (1) case each. In Vihiga all the 5 cases are from Vihiga while in Garissa all the 5 cases are from Garissa Town. The 3 cases in Embu are from Manyatta, the 3 cases in Homa Bay are from Homabay Town, the 3 cases in Isiolo are from Isiolo Town, while the 3 cases in Meru from Imenti South (2) and Imenti North (1).

The 2 cases in Tana River are from Garsen, the 2 cases in Siaya, are from Alego Usonga and Gem (1) case each, the 2 cases in Kwale, are from Msambweni the 2 cases in Tharaka Nithi, are from Chuka and Tharaka South (1) case each, the 2 cases in Samburu, are from Samburu Central and the case in Bungoma is from Kanduyi.

The CS says 422 patients have recovered from the disease, 369 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 53 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at to 68,532.

Sadly, 12 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing cumulative fatalities to 1,518.

Currently there are 1,189 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 8,146 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 76 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 42 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 65 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 60 are in the general wards. 5 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).