Covid-19: 75 test positive as 3 succumb

75 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The new cases were recorded from a sample size of 3,854.

According to the Ministry of Health the country’s positivity rate stands at 2.0%. Out of the new cases

62 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners while 40 are males and 35 are females.

The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 94 years. Total confirmed cases are now 254, 384.

In terms of distribution, Meru leads with 11 cases, Turkana 8, Nairobi 7, Busia and Garissa 6 cases each, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui and Uasin Gishu 5 cases each, Migori and Kakamega 4, Embu and Nakuru 3, Kericho and Kiambu 2 cases while Nyeri, Narok, Siaya and Taita Taveta recorded 1 case each.

3 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of September and November 2021 pushing the total number of fatalities to 5,322.

29 patients have recovered from the disease with 17 from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program while 12 are from health facilities countrywide. The total Covid-19 recoveries now stand at 247,711.

A total of 385 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,021 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

23 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), 10 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen.

“115 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with112 of them in the general wards. Three patients are in High Dependency Unit (HDU),” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated

Vaccinations

As of November 15th 2021, a total of 6, 083, 449 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3, 905, 215 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,178,234.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 52.1%. proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.0%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.