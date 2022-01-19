Covid-19: 762 people test positive as 657 recover

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 9.8% after 762 people tested positive on Wednesday from a sample size of 7,780 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 704 are Kenyans while 58 are foreigners. 403 females and 359 are males. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 319,011 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,164,789.

In terms of County distribution; Kisii 192, Nairobi 148, Bomet 78, Kiambu 52, Nyamira 39, Nakuru 35, Taita Taveta 25, Migori 20, Uasin Gishu 16, Siaya 15, Kisumu 14, Kirinyaga 13, Turkana 12, Busia 12, Kakamega 10, Embu 7, Machakos 7, Baringo 6, West Pokot 6, Kajiado 5, Nyandarua 5, Mombasa 5, Kwale 4, Nandi 4, Homa Bay 4, Laikipia 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Kilifi 3, Mandera 3, Marsabit 3, Nyeri 3, Garissa 2, Kericho 2, Kitui 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Murang’a 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (47), 20-29 years 123), 30-39 (127), 40-49 (122), 50-59 (86), 60 years and above (210).

657 patients have recovered from the disease, 532 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and 125 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 287,140 of whom 235,650 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 51,490 are from various health facilities countrywide.

16 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in January 2022.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,520.

“A total of 915 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,493 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 45 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Another 230 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 226 of them are in the general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of January 18th 2022, a total of 11,259,226 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,248,784 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,878,045. Another 100,433 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 58.9%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.9%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.