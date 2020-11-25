Covid-19: 810 more test positive as 8 succumb 

The Ministry of Health Wednesday recorded 810 new Covid-19 cases raising the country’s total infections to 79,322.

The new cases according to a statement released by the Health Ministry were derived from a sample of 7,387 tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the confirmed cases, 792 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. The youngest patient is a one-year-old child while the oldest is aged 87 years.

265 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, 210 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 55 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 52,974.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,417 on Wednesday after a further 8 patients succumbed to the virus.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 1,198 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 7,162 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 on ventilatory support, and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 106 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 91 in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi recorded the highest number of positive cases in the latest data with 252 cases, Mombasa 77, Nakuru 38, Uasin Gishu 36, Siaya 34, Nyandarua 31, Kericho 30, Busia 30, Nyamira 29, Kisumu 22, Kakamega 22, Machakos 21, Murang’a 19, Kimabu 19, Kwale 19, Kajiado 15, Bungoma 15, Kisii 15, Turkana 13, Migori 13, Homa Bay 12, Nandi 9, Kilifi 9, Bomet 6, West Pokot 5, Samburu 4. Vihiga, Tana River and Makueni had 3 cases each while Nyeri and Lamu had 2 cases each. Narok and Embu counties registered a case each.