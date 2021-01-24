Covid-19: 85 test positive, four succumb

85 test positive for Covid-19 disease out of a sample size of 2,985 in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative positive cases in the country to 99, 983.

Out of the new cases 69 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 46 are females while 39 are males with the youngest is a one year old baby while the oldest is 88.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease bringing total fatality rate to 1,744.

Currently there are 545 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,568 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

27 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplementary oxygen and one other is under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 82, 969 after 33 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, 25 from the Home Based Isolation and Care while eight are from various health facilities.