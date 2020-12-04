COVID-19: 866 more test positive as 6 succumb

Kenya recorded 866 new COVID-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 7,815 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 87,249 from a cumulative test of 919,441 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 828 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners with 525 being male while 341 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant, while the oldest is aged 100 years.

322 patients have recovered from the disease, 259 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 63 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 68,110.

6 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,506

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 1,194 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 7,984 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

77 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 are on ventilatory support, and 45 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 67 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 57 are in general wards while 10 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi continues to lead with the highest positive cases at 273, Mombasa 78, Nakuru 73, Kiambu 55, Kirinyaga 49, Nyamira 35, Kisumu 27, Kilifi 23, Kajiado 23, Uasing Gishu 21, Nyaeri 21, Meru 19, Kericho 18, Busia 16, Machakos 15, Kisii 13, Bomet 12, Tana River 11, Siaya 11, Migori 10, Taita Taveta 9, Laikipia 9, Bungoma 8, Baringo 8, Murang’a 4, Embu 4, Homa Bay 3, Vihiga 3 Kitui 3. Lamu 3, Garissa 2, Nandi 2, Nyandarua 1, Narok 1, Wajir 1, Makueni 1 and Isiolo 1.