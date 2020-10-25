Covid-19: 931 test positive as six succumb

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has on Sunday announced 931 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 6,691 tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases take the country’s cumulative number to 49,721.

The health ministry has so far conducted a total of 659,920 Covid-19 tests countrywide.

From the cases, 896 are Kenyans and 35 are foreigners. 615 are males and 316 females. The youngest is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 90.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



333 people have recovered from the disease, 256 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 77 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 34,209.

Six patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 902 in the country.

18 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 49 on supplementary oxygen, while 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 1,198 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,437 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

In terms of the distribution of cases in Counties; Nairobi 333, Mombasa 95, Nakuru 85, Trans Nzoia 61, Kericho 60, Turkana54, Kisumu 39, Uasin Gishu 24, Kakamega 24, Kiambu 23, Busia19, Kitui 18, Kajiado 16, Machakos 14, Kisii 12, Garissa 11, 2Murang’a 9, Nyamira 7, Nandi 6, Kirinyaga 4, Vihiga 3, Isiolo 3,Meru 2, Homa Bay 2, Embu 2, Kilifi, Kwale, Narok, Migori, and Tharaka Nithi reported a case each.