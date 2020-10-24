Covid-19: 947 test positive as 14 succumb

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has on Saturday announced 947 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 6,862 tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases take the country’s cumulative number to 48,790.

The health ministry has so far conducted a total of 653,229 Covid-19 tests countrywide.

From the cases, 924 are Kenyans and 23 are foreigners. 595 are males and 352 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 96.

455 people have recovered from the disease, 343 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 112 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 33,876.

12 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 896 in the country.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Uasin Gishu 181, Nairobi 154, Nakuru 146, Kakamega 46, Mombasa 37, Kisumu 37, Kiambu 30, Kericho 30, Busia 28, Turkana 27, Laikipia 24, Trans Nzoia 21, Migori 20, Kisii 18, Meru 17, West Pokot 15, Marsabit 14, Bungoma 13, Murang’a 11, Vihiga 10, Siaya 9, Bomet 9, Nandi 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 7, Baringo 6, Kajiado 5, Kitui 5, Isiolo 5, Wajir 3, Machakos 2, Kilifi 2, Narok 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Samburu 2 and Nyeri 1.

According to CS Kagwe, 22 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 on supplementary oxygen, while 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 1,167 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,464 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.