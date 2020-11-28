Covid-19: 949 more test positive as 4 succumb

The Ministry of Health Saturday confirmed 949 more Covid-19 positive cases after testing 8,311 samples in the last 24 hours.

The new cases have raised the number of infections in the country to 82,605. The country has conducted a cumulative 879,261 tests since March when the first case was recorded.

Of the new cases, 913 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners with 558 male and 391 females confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two -months old infant, while the oldest is aged 100 years.

274 patients have recovered from the disease, 224 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 50 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 54,399.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,445.

According to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 1,244 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 7,829 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

78 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 50 are on ventilatory support, and 74 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 105 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 are in general wards and 25 in High Dependency Unit (HDU)

Nairobi County leads with the number of infections with 400, Kiambu 138, Mombasa 71, Kakamega 49, Kericho 33, Kisii 30, Nyamira 26, Machakos 24, Kisumu 18, Kilifi 15, Taita Taveta 15, Bungoma 15, Busia 14, Makueni 9, Siaya 9, Kajiado 9, Turkana 9, Laikipia 9, Embu 8, Murang’a 7, Nyeri 7, Tana River 6, Lamu 4, Meru 4, Nakuru 4, Vihiga 4, Bomet 2, Isiolo 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kitui 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Nandi 1, Kirinyaga 1, Migori 1 and Homa Bay 1.