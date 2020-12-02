COVID-19: 961 more test positive as 10 succumb

961 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 7,780 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 85,130 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests are now 901,426.

From the cases 944 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. In terms of gender 626 are males and 335 females. The youngest is a five month old infant, while the oldest is 94.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 203, Nakuru 118, Kilifi 83, Kirinyaga 71, Kericho 57, Uasin Gishu 52, Mombasa 41, Embu 41, Busia 40, Nyandarua 24, Kiambu 23, Kisumu 22, Isiolo 21, Nyeri 18, Nandi 16, Nurang’a 14, Homa Bay 13, Kakamega 12, Nyamira 9, Turkana 8, Kajiado 7, Kwale 7, Trans Nzoia 7, Samburu 6, Vihiga 6, Siaya 6, Baringo 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kisii 5, Nachakos 4, West Pokot 4, Meru 2, Nandera 2, Laikipia 2, Elgeyo Narakwet 2, Bomet 1, Garissa 1, Bungoma 1, Marsabit 1 and Kitui 1.

Distribution of cases by sub counties is as follows; In Nairobi, the 203 cases are from Lang’ata (26), Kibra (24), Nathare (19), Dagoretti North (17), Makadara (14), Kasarani (13), Roysambu (12), Ruaraka and Starehe (11) cases each, Embakasi Central and Kamukunji (10) cases each, Embakasi West (9), Embakasi East and Westlands (8) cases each, Embakasi South (5), Dagoretti South (4) and Embakasi North (2).

In Nakuru, the 118 cases are from Nakuru West (103), Naivasha (14) and Nolo (1).

In Kilifi, the 83 cases are from Kilifi North (32), Nagarini and Malindi (17) cases each, Kaloleni (10), Ganze (4), Rabai (2) and Kilifi South (1). In Kirinyaga, the 71 cases are from Kirinyaga Central (41) and Mwea West (30). In Kericho the 57 cases are from Ainamoi (49), Belgut (6), Bureti and Kipkelion East (1) case each.

In Uasin Gishu, the 52 cases are from Ainabkoi (31), Turbo (13), Kesses (6) and Kapseret (2). In Nombasa, the 41 cases are from Jomvu (18), Kisauni (13), Mvita (8), Changamwe and Likoni (1) case each. In Embu, all the 41 cases are from Manyatta.

In Busia, the 40 cases are from Matayos (21), Teso South (17) and Samia (2). In Nyandarua, all the 24 cases are from Kinangop. In Kiambu, the 23 cases are from Kiambaa, Kiambu Town and Ruiru (5) cases each, Kikuyu (4), Juja (2), Limuru and Thika (1) case each. In Kisumu, the 22 cases are from Kisumu Central (10), Nyando and Seme (4) cases each, Kisumu East (2), Muhoroni and Nyakach (1) case each.

In Isiolo, all the 21 cases are from Isiolo Town. In Nyeri, the 18 cases are from Nyeri Central (17) and Mathira East (1). In Nandi, the 16 cases are from Emgwen (14), Chesumei and Nandi Hills (1) case each. In Murang’a, the 14 cases are from Naragua (6), Kandara (5), Kiharu (2) and Nathioya (1).

In Homa Bay, the 13 cases are from Homabay Town (7), Karachuonyo (3), Ndhiwa (2) and Rachuonyo South (1). In Kakamega, the 12 cases are from Mumias West (8), Likuyani and Lurambi (2) cases each. In Nyamira, all the 9 cases are from Nyamira Town.

In Turkana, the 8 cases are from Turkana Central and Turkana West (4) cases each. In Kajiado, the 7 cases are from Kajiado North (5) and Kajiado East (2), and in Kwale, all the 7 cases are from Nsambweni, while in Trans Nzoia, the 7 cases are from Kiminini (6) and Kwanza (1).

In Samburu, all the 6 cases are from Samburu Central, and in Vihiga, all the 6 cases are from Vihiga, while in Siaya, the 6 cases are from Alego Usonga (4), Bondo and Gem (1) case each. In Baringo, the 5 cases are from Baringo Central (3), Baringo North and Koibatek (1) case each. In Taita Taveta, the 5 cases are from Taveta (4) and Voi (1), while in Kisii all the 5 cases are from Kitutu Chache South.

In Machakos, all the 4 cases are from Athi River, while in West Pokot, all the 4 cases are from West Pokot. In Meru, the 2 cases are from Buuri and Imenti South (1) case each. In Mandera, all the 2 cases are from Nandera South, and the 2 cases in Laikipia, are from Laikipia East and Laikipia West (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Elgeyo Marakwet, are all from Keiyo North.

The case in Bomet, is from Bomet Central, the case in Garissa, is from Garissa Town, the case in Bungoma, is from Kanduyi, the case in Plarsabit, is from Saku and the case in Kitui, is from Kitui Central.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, 854 patients have recovered from the disease, 686 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 168 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 56,464.

Unfortunately, 10 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,484.

There are 1,240 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 7,755 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 74 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 40 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 77 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 61 are in the general wards. 16 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has received a donation of assorted commodities towards the fight against Covid-19 from the US Embassy.

The donation which was handed over virtually to the ministry and received by the Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman was made by the US government through the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

They include testing kits that can conduct 18,000 tests with associated accessories, and assorted Personal Protective Equipment.