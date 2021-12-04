Covid-19: Atwoli lashes out at exploitative employers

Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has lashed out at employers in the agricultural sector for exploiting members under the guise of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing the union’s leadership at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu County Friday, Atwoli said they are aware of some employers who are hiding under the cover of the pandemic to deny workers their benefits and improved terms and conditions of employment.

Atwoli who also doubles up as the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, termed the practice as indirect slavery to workers in modern society.

He called for tighter measures like confiscating the land and operating licenses of employers found culpable of these acts.

Firm owners were accused of faulting labor laws by engaging the job force on a contractual basis and failing to confirm them on permanent and pensionable terms when it is due.

KPAWU top management is conducting a workshop to undertake a review of ICT operations to match the tech-paced world among other issues.

“The Union should be in a position to carry out an industrial survey on every enterprise before we start negotiating with the firm,” said Atwoli, adding that this would enable them to understand beforehand their economic viability to provide sustainable employment to workers.

According to the Secretary-General, using technology would aid in weeding out insolvent employers with nothing to offer from their database.

KPAWU represents over 60,000 workers in the agricultural industry with the goal of protecting and safeguarding the member’s interests and rights at the workplace.