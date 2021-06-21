Covid-19 awareness campaign Phase Two launched amid new virus concerns

The Government has launched the second phase of the Covid-19 sensitization campaign in the country in a bid to raise awareness of the disease, with a specific focus on the latest developments as regards virus mutation.

Speaking during the launch at Uhuru Park grounds Monday, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Esther Koimett noted that the program’s main objective is to impress upon Kenyans to adhere to the laid-out containment measures to curb the spread.

“This campaign aims to sensitize our people on the importance of strictly observing the containment protocols in order to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said the PS.

The PS pointed out that suspected lack of adequate information on the part of the public on the severity of the many variants of the virus possibly in circulation in the Country. According to Koimett, the campaign will create more awareness while inspiring every citizen to be more vigilant.

The campaign is scheduled to run from June 21, 2021, through June 27,2021 across the 47 counties every day from 8.00am to 4.30pm. It is expected that the public will see the need to take the covid-19 jab in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

Koimett says County Information Officers are working in collaboration with the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOS), to ensure that the campaigns are successful in their respective regions.

The country has so far reported 179,293 positive Covid-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic and 3,461 fatalities.

The positivity rate stands at 8.5% with a total of 122,965 recoveries. In the latest campaign, the government aims at reducing the virus load in the country.