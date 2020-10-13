COVID-19 caseload rises to 41,937 as 318 test positive

The Country Tuesday recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases after 318 people tested positive pushing the cumulative caseload to 41,937.

The cases translated to a positivity rate of above 12 per cent from a sample size of 2,592 tested in a span of 24 hours.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman announced 10 more deaths bringing the total number of deaths resulting from the virus to 787. Of the 318 cases reported on Tuesday, 309 are Kenyans while nine are foreigners.

A three-month infant is among those who contracted the virus while the oldest is aged 90 years. Nairobi still leads with 112 new cases followed by Uasin Gishu with 30, Mombasa 29, and Kisii 21.

Total recoveries now stand at 31,340 after 243 people were discharged, 132 from the home-based care and 111 from various health facilities.

While issuing a daily update on the Covid-19 situation in the country during the launch of the breast awareness month, the CAS urged teachers not to relent in observing the containment measures in schools in the interest of learners.

He particularly appealed to PSV operators to avoid ferrying excess passengers saying failure to observe and maintain the high standards of hygiene would be gambling with the lives of children who have reported back to school.

“I want to appeal to all Kenyans to be more vigilant now more than ever before so that we can safeguard our children from any infections…..if we fail to adhere to the measures we will have ourselves to blame in the event of any spike” he cautioned.

He said the government will be monitoring the situation but cautioned that they will not hesitate to close schools should case of coronavirus infections surge.

The ministry of health, which has prohibited fumigation of students as witnessed in a video that went viral, will start conducting mass testing in populated schools.

“ Fumigation of human beings is deadly and we shall take appropriate action,” said Aman.