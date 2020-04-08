Seven more people have tested positive for Covid-19 as confirmed cases in the country hit 179.

305 have been tested out of which seven tested positive, four female and three male who all Kenyans. Four of them have a history of travel; one from Congo, one United Kingdom and two United States of America.

5278 samples been tested so far, the government is currently monitoring 578 people.

Speaking during a press briefing Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi noted that one person is under critical care while 178 others are in moderate condition adding that two cases have been discharged.

¨One patient who was in under ventilator support has been moved to the general ward and two additional cases discharged in the last 24hrs,¨ noted Dr Mwangangi.

Out of the 179 confirmed cases in the country, three are below 15 years of age, 49 are 15-29 years, 114 are between 30-59 years while those above 60 are 13.

While lauding the health workers, CAS Mwangangi said government has adopted a one government approach to roll out interventions to prevent further spread of the virus.

¨Our health workers have been of tremendous help and we are hiring 500 more Doctors,¨ said Dr. Mwangangi .

To further curb the spread of the disease the government has directed that all salon and barbershop operators must wear masks when attending to clients and must have hand sanitizers.

¨All salonist and barbers will be required to wear masks and the number of clients in salons and barbershops will be limited to a number that will be announced later. Basic hygiene must be adhered to such as providing hand sanitizers to the clients.¨ Said Dr. Mwangangi.

The CAS thanked Safaricom PLC for offering to use 175,000 agents to distribute masks and hand sanitisers.

She called upon those with empty oxygen cylinders to make them available to supplement on what the government already has.

