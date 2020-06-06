Covid-19 cases in Kenya hit 2,600 after 126 more test positive

126 people have tested positive for coronavirus from 3,632 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total case load of positive cases in the country to 2,600 from cumulative tests of 94,507.

In a statement Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the positive cases are distributed in the counties as follows Mombasa 56, Busia 54, Nairobi 8, Migori 3, Machakos, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kajiado Counties one case each.

The distribution by sub-counties is as follows; In Mombasa the cases are spread in the following estates; Mvita 18, Nyali 15, Kisauni 7, Jomvu 7, Likoni 6 and Changamwe 3.

The cases in Busia are from; Malaba POE 46, Busia POE 7, Alupe quarantine one.

All except one of the cases in Busia, are of truck drivers.

The cases in Nairobi are in Kibra 3, Makadara, Mathare, Langata, Roysambu and Kasarani one case each.

In Migori, the cases are in; Kuria West 2 and Kuria East, one.

Machakos, one case is at Athi River. Kisumu, case is Kisumu Central. Nakuru, case is at Naivasha. Uasin Gishu case is of a truck driver at Turbo. Kajiado case is in Loitokitok.

The age range is one years for the youngest and 76 years for the oldest, while 28 are females and 98 are males.

The country also regeistered the highest number of recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 63 people have been discharged from hospital, after recovering from covid-19. Cumulative number of discharges now stands at 706.

“This is an achievement that could not have been possible, without the zeal and devotion to duty by our healthcare workers. We salute you.” Said Kagwe.

Four more patients also died, bringing the total number of those who have died to 83.

“ We want to urge people to continue observing the containment measures of hand washing, maintaining social and physical distance and wearing of face masks among others. These are among the most effective interventions to contain further spread of the virus.” Added the CS.

Today (Saturday), is day 86 since the county reported its first Coronavirus case.

” In that period, national effort to contain the pandemic has been directed at upgrading the capacity and capability of our health care systems. The number of testing centers, as well as facilities where Covid-19 cases are to be managed have gone up. These are achievements that we are proud of. However, the quality of services offered in these facilities, is dependent on the human element to manage them. This element comprises all cadres of health care workers.” said Kagwe.