COVID-19 cases in Kenya now 4,044 after 184 more test positive

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman on Wednesday announced that Kenya had confirmed the highest single-day cases of COVID-19 at 184.

Aman said the cases, confirmed from 2,518 samples tested in the last 24 hours, now brings the total number of cases in the country to 4,044.

The 184 new patients, composed of 129 males and 55 females, are all Kenyans except one who is a foreign national.

The infections were recorded in various counties namely; Nairobi (111), Mombasa (19), Kajiado (14), Meru (13), Kiambu (9), Busia (6), Nakuru (4), Machakos (3), while Kwale, Kisumu, Garissa, Taita Taveta, and Vihiga all had one case each.

The Nairobi infections were distributed across various sub-counties such as Westlands (33), Kibra (19), Lang’ata (18), Embakasi East (15), Dagoretti North (12), Kamukunji (12), Makadara (2), Starehe (2), Embakasi Central (2), while Roysambu, Embakasi West, Kasarani, and Embakasi South recorded one case each. Also Read Inmate at Manyani Maximum Prison tests positive for COVID-19 In Mombasa, Mvita had 9 cases while Changamwe had 4, Likoni (2), Nyali (2), Kisanu (1), and Jomvu (1).

In Kajiado, 12 cases were recorded in Kajiado Central while Kajiado East and Kajiado North each confirmed one case.

The 13 Meru cases were all from Imenti North, while the 3 in Machakos were all in Athi River and, in Busia, all the 6 cases were recorded at the border points; 5 in Malaba and one in Matayos.

In Kiambu, the cases were in Lari (9), Juja (2), and Kabete, Kikuyu, Kiambu town, as well as Limuru had one.

CAS Aman further announced that 27 more patients were discharged from various health facilities, hence bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,353.

On a sad more, the Health CAS said that the country had lost two more patients bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 107.

“We are beginning to see a rise in the number of positives as we move along. We are now probably entering into the exponential phase of our curve, and going forward we are likely to see larger numbers of positive cases being returned every day,” said the CAS.

CAS Aman during his daily update warned Kenyans of a COVID-19 test kit which is being sold in the local market.

“We have noticed that several testing kits that purport to diagnose COVID-19 have permeated the market. Our position is that we still retain PCR as the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 until such a time that WHO issues an advisory on the use of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs).

The Health CAS, in conclusion, said that testing and accuracy of testing will become increasingly important as the cases continue to surge.