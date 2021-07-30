Covid-19 cases on the rise as 945 people test positive

The country has continued to record a high number of Covid-19 cases as 945 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 7,295 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 13.0%.

From the cases 910 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners. 481 are males while 464 are females. The youngest is an eleven-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 201,954 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,124,274.

A statement from the ministry of health indicates that in terms of County distribution Nairobi recorded 416, Mombasa 73, Kiambu 72, Kilifi 52, Nakuru 43, Kajiado 33, Uasin Gishu 29, Makueni 28, Machakos 26, Murang’a 25, Kitui 13, Busia 12, Baringo 12, Kericho 12, Kirinyaga 11, Migori 11, Lamu 9, Siaya 8, Garissa 8, Homa Bay 7, Kisumu 5, Nyandarua 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Narok 4, Nyeri 3, Kisii 3, Kakamega 3, West Pokot 3, Marsabit 2, Bungoma 2, Taita Taveta 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kwale 1, Laikipia 1, Mandera 1, Meru 1, Vihiga 1, Bomet 1 and Isiolo 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (58), 10-19 years (38), 20-29 years (150), 30-39 (212) 40-49 (179) 50-59 (150) 60 years and above (158).

The statement further indicated that 216 patients have recovered from the disease with 152 from Home-Based Isolation and Care while 64 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 188,438 out of which 150,195 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,243 are from various health facilities.

“Sadly, 16 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in March, April, June and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,926. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” read the statement.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (11).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (28), 20-29 (122), 30-39 years (319), 40-49 years (465), 50-59 years (785), 60 years and above (2,150).

A total of 1,432 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,975 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 175 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 52 patients are under observation.

Another 446 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 400 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

“As of July 29th 2021, a total of 1,712,550 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,058,280 while second doses are 654,270. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 61.8% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.40%, “added the statement.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is Those aged 58 years and above 202,820, Others 189,907, Health Workers 114,592, Teachers 94,766 while Security Officers are at 52,185.