Covid-19 cases rise to 649 as 28 more test positive

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 649 after 28 more patients tested positive for the pandemic.

Out of the 28 new cases, 24 are Kenyans while 4 are Tanzanians.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry CAS Dr Rashid Aman said of the 28 cases, 10 are from Mombasa, nine from Nairobi, four from Migori, two from Kajiado and one each in Machakos, Kiambu and Homa Bay.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed as follows: Embakasi (3), Eastleigh (2), Kayole (1), Huruma (1), South B (1), Kawangware (1).

In Mombasa, four cases are from Mvita, Nyali (4) and Likoni (2).

At the same time, five more patients have since been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 207.

One more patient has also succumbed to the disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 30.

The Health Ministry noted that the country has so far tested a total of 31,041 samples for Covid-19.