The number of Coronavirus positive cases in the Country have jumped to 963 after 51 cases tested positive in the last 24 hrs.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says these cases are sprawled up in 23 Counties out of the 47 Counties.

Nairobi no has 470 positive cases, Mombasa has 331 cases, Kajiado has 43 cases while Wajir has 16 cases which are thought to have emanated from Somalia.

Kagwe says a mobile lad has been deployed at the Namanga border and plans are underway to deploy another one in Naivasha.

The CS says out of the 214 positive cases detected at the Kenya Tanzania border, over 180 are foreigners. He said there are two new cases in Daadab refugee camp, and a first one in Meru County.

The total number of those who have lost their lives now stands at 50 with CS Mutahi saying 5 of them aged between 30 and 39 had other underlying conditions.

In the last 24 hours there have been 22 more recoveries, taking the total number of those who have fully recovered to 358.

Kagwe says while the trend shows significant change, the Government will not de-escalate cessation measures put in place to curb the spread to a surge in cases.

He said the Mombasa now has more fatalities than Nairobi adding that the mass testing is only focus on areas the Government believes there is need to the exercise.

“We have a totally well-coordinated National Government approach. This is not just a Ministry of Health approach.” He said.

The CS further said the Government will not allow people to enter the Country without a COVID 19 free certificate.

He expressed his gratitude to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who he says has put up measures to contain the disease in the County.

The latest statistics indicate that 62% of the total positive cases are male while 38% are female with Kagwe saying most positive cases are between the ages of 20 to 39 years.

Kamukunji in Nairobi County has 104 cases, Dagoretti North has 56 cases, Embakasi East has 38 cases while Langata has 34 cases.

Mvita in Mombasa County has 186 cases, Likoni has 44 cases while Kisauni and Nyali have 37 and 28 cases respectively.

The above are considered hot spots in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

CS Kagwe said there isn’t a patient on a ventilator adding that various measures have been put in place at the porous borders to help in tracking.