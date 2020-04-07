Covid-19 cases hit 172 as 14 more test positive

Written By: Christine Muchira
36

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe urged Kenyans to ensure that they wear masks while in public places so as to mitigate further spread of the virus.

Fourteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases to 172.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Speaking during a press briefing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 696 people have been tested in the last 24 hours and 14 have tested positive.

¨Out of the 14 positive cases, we have 12 Kenyans and two foreigners. Seven of these are from Nairobi, two Mombasa, one Machakos, one Kisii and two Mandera. The two Mandera cases had recently travels from Mombasa.¨ Said CS Kagwe.

Also Read  Kenyan artists to receive Ksh 200m every month says Uhuru

In an effort to curb further spread of the virus the Cabinet Secretary has ordered closure of golf clubs adding that no candies will be allowed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
He emphasised the need to observe social distancing in open air sporting clubs with walking fields and urged managers of the walk in clubs to restrict numbers.
¨Open air sporting clubs with walking fields must observe social distancing. Managers of the walk in clubs must restrict numbers. Golf clubs have been abused and must closed with immediate effect. No caddies allowed,¨ said Health CS.
CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to ensure that they wear masks while in public places so as to mitigate further spread of the virus.

Speaking in the same presser Ministry of Health acting Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said three more patients have been discharged after turning negative.

Also Read  President Kenyatta urges Kenyans to observe Government directives on Coronavirus

He noted that one patient was in intensive care unit but in stable condition.

Also Read  Food markets in Narok County reopened after two week closure

The youngest patient so far is 2 year old and oldest 72 years while the case fatality rate is low at  2-3 per cent.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR