Fourteen more people have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases to 172.

Speaking during a press briefing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 696 people have been tested in the last 24 hours and 14 have tested positive.

¨Out of the 14 positive cases, we have 12 Kenyans and two foreigners. Seven of these are from Nairobi, two Mombasa, one Machakos, one Kisii and two Mandera. The two Mandera cases had recently travels from Mombasa.¨ Said CS Kagwe.

In an effort to curb further spread of the virus the Cabinet Secretary has ordered closure of golf clubs adding that no candies will be allowed.

